Kim Kardashian is now a billionaire thanks to beauty company, shapewear brand

There’s a new billionaire to keep up with.

Kim Kardashian was included on Forbes’ list of billionaires for the first time Tuesday, thanks to the reality star and businesswoman’s beauty brand, KKW Beauty, and shapewear line, SKIMS, as well as her TV earnings.

Endorsements and investments also played roles, according to the financial outlet.

Kardashian made the jump in recent months, according to Forbes, which valued her net worth at $780 million last October.

Her stake in KKW Beauty was valued by Forbes on Tuesday to be worth around $500 million, while her stake in SKIMS was estimated at $225 million.

The momentous milestone for the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star comes about two years after her half-sister, Kylie Jenner, was recognized as a billionaire by Forbes amid the success of her cosmetics brand.

Then last April, Forbes said Kardashian’s now-estranged husband, rapper and shoe-and-clothing designer Kanye West, had become a billionaire, estimating his net worth at $1.3 billion.

West texted Forbes at the time, however, contending the number should be much higher.

“It’s not a billion,” West wrote to the outlet. “It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.”

Last month, a report by Bloomberg said West’s net worth could now exceed $6 billion.