Police recover stolen bicycles worth a total of over $5,000 downtown

Police recovered two bicycles that were stolen downtown Saturday and suspect two people with prior convictions of the thefts, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

A man had two high-end bikes on a bike rack attached to his car parked in an open lot Saturday night. Thieves broke the rack, valued at about $1,200, and stole the two bicycles, valued at more than $5,000 combined, according to the news release.

Saturday, police stopped a 20-year-old man with four prior felony convictions who seemed to have one of the bicycles in his possession. Police are recommending a first-degree theft charge. There was an unrelated warrant out for the man’s arrest, according to the release.

Two days later, police found the second bicycle and arrested a 21-year-old man with one prior misdemeanor conviction on suspicion of stealing the bicycle, the release said.

The release called the two suspects “frequent offenders in the downtown area and well known to downtown precinct officers.”

Police recommend keeping all valuables inside, as unattended bikes on car racks are an easy target for thieves, according to the release.