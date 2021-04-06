Prep roundup: Freeman, Deer Park advance to Northeast A League girls soccer championship
UPDATED: Tue., April 6, 2021
Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from across Eastern Washington.
Girls soccer
Freeman 9, Riverside 0: Kaleigh Oyler and Delaney Lamotte had four goals apiece and the Scotties (9-0) beat the visiting Rams (5-4) in a Northeast A League semifinal on Tuesday. Freeman faces Deer Park in the championship game on Thursday.
Deer Park 4, Lakeside 0: The visiting Stags (6-3) beat the Eagles (4-3) in an NEA semifinal. Details were unavailable. Lakeside hosts Riverside in the third-place game on Thursday.
Colville 3, Medical Lake 2: Jenny Zarate scored twice in regulation and the visiting Indians (2-7) edged the Cardinals (1-8) in a shootout to advance in the NEA tournament. Colville will face Newport in the fifth-place game on Thursday.
