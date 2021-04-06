Spokane Chiefs announce Restaurant Workers Appreciation Week through April 14

From staff and wire reports

The Spokane Chiefs announced Monday a new Restaurant Workers Appreciation Week with the goal of assisting restaurant and hospitality employees in the Inland Northwest.

The Chiefs and the Odom Corp. have partnered to raise funds for Big Table Spokane, a local nonprofit dedicated to aiding those in crisis.

Established in Spokane in 2009, Big Table provides triage crisis care and continued coaching and support for restaurant and hospitality employees in need.

In 2020, Big Table Spokane worked individually with nearly 600 people in the community.

The Chiefs’ Restaurant Workers Appreciation Week will run through April 14. The team has organized ways the community can participate, including a direct-donation contest, Chiefs memorabilia auction and team store merchandise with proceeds going to Big Table.

For more information, visit spokanechiefs.com/restaurants and big-table.com.