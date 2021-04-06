Spokane Spherion office announces new franchise owner

Spherion, a company in the recruiting and staffing industry, announced Tuesday that it has a new Spokane-office franchise owner.

James Green takes over as franchise owner for Alethea McCann, who is retiring. Tina Jannsen will continue her role as the Spherion Spokane branch manager, according to a news release. Green previously worked as the branch manager in the Spherion Chico office in Chico, Calif.

“Spherion has always been a standout to me in that each person – whether it be an employee, job seeker or business owner – consistently has a support system behind them,” Green said in the release. “I’m coming to Spokane with open arms and am eager to make an impact on the community and its residents.”

At the Spokane office, Green will oversee the business alongside his wife, April Doty, who has a background in sales with well-established companies.

Spherion operates more than 200 offices nationwide.

"The Spokane office has an established presence in the county and we're confident James is the perfect person to continue fostering and building community relationships," Spherion President Rebecca Rogers Tijerino said. Green "has demonstrated a clear passion for Spherion and the industry through his role in Chico and is well prepared to lead the Spokane office to success."