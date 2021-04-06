‘Trust’ the voice of God: Morgan Freeman encourages people to get COVID-19 vaccine in new PSA

By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

People who are skeptical of getting the COVID-19 vaccine may want to listen to the voice of God.

Morgan Freeman is using his signature voice in a powerful new public service announcement promoting the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Academy Award winning actor — whose played the role of God in “Bruce Almighty” and “Evan Almighty” films — teamed with the Creative Coalition on Monday in hopes of easing people’s concerns about getting inoculated.

The 83-year-old “Shawshank Redemption” star said that getting vaccine is the right thing to do because it will make the world safer.

Seated in his library as gentle music swells in the background, Freeman starts off by declaring that he is not a scientist but expresses why he strongly supports getting vaccinated.

“I’m not a doctor, but I trust science. And I’m told that, for some reason, people trust me,” he said. “So here I am to say I trust science and I got the vaccine. If you trust me, you’ll get the vaccine.”

He further encourages others to think about protecting others against the infectious COVID-19 virus.

“In math, it’s called the distributive property. In people, it’s called taking care of one another,” he implores. “Get the vaccine. Help make our world a safe place for us to enjoy ourselves again. Please.”

The PSA ends by reminding viewers that “This is your shot.”

More than 107 million vaccine doses have been administered across the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tweeted Monday.

Nearly 20% of the entire U.S. population — or roughly 62 million people — has been fully vaccinated while a little over 32% of the nation has obtained at least one dose.

To date, more than 555,000 people have died from the disease in the U.S. since it was first reported March 2020, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.