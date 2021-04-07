Week 7 football preview: Undefeated Gonzaga Prep hosts CV with league title on the line

The Greater Spokane League season finale has arrived.

For the fifth time in seven weeks, there won’t be full slate of games across the league. Only five of the 16 teams have been able to play all of their six scheduled games .

North Central had to cancel its game against West Valley due to a shortage of healthy players available, ending the season early for those teams.

Unlike the other GSL sports, football decided to play seven weeks of regular-season games without a culminating event. Depending on the 4A/3A results this week, there could be a clear season champion – or three one-loss teams.

Game of the week

Central Valley (5-1) at Gonzaga Prep (4-0): Friday at 7 p.m. If the Bullpups knock off CV, they would earn the “East Region Champ” moniker for the truncated season. If CV wins and Mt. Spokane handles LC, all three would have one loss, each against the other.

G-Prep has played once in the past three weeks, with U-Hi and Cheney unable to field teams. When they have been able to take the field, the Bullpups have been nothing short of impressive on offense and overpowering on defense.

Junior QB Ryan McKenna paces the offense with 548 rushing yards and 13 combined TDs in four games. Junior defensive end Kaz Melzer has made his way back from injury to join senior linebacker Daniel McKeirnan.

CV struggled a bit in the first half against University last week before pulling away for a 25-6 win on the road in the annual “Greasy Pig” game. Luke Abshire has 1,158 passing yards and 11 total TD in six games. The Bears’ only blemish was a loss to Mt. Spokane on March 19.

4A/3A

Mt. Spokane (4-1) vs. Lewis and Clark (2-4): Thursday at 6, Union Stadium. The Wildcats hope to tame the Tigers and end up in that season-ending three-way tie atop the league. Mt. Spokane’s only loss was a 10-7 decision to G-Prep on Feb. 27.

In a defensive struggle last week in the “Battle of the Bell,” Ethan Moczulski made three field goals, including one from 55 yards, and the Wildcats edged Mead. Caleb Shawen rushed for 145 yards and a TD in the contest.

Keel Potter and Matt Herr scored two rushing touchdowns apiece as LC picked up a 31-22 win over Ferris last week.

Mead (3-3) at University (0-4): Thursday at 7. The Panthers played tough in the close loss against Mt. Spokane last week. Team leaders took turns addressing the rest of the team for about 20 minutes following the loss. Mead will look to finish strongly against a Titans squad that held CV to six first-half points last week before the Bears pulled away.

Ferris (1-5) at Cheney (2-3): Friday at 7. The young Saxons have had a rough stretch, being outscored 134-37 the past four weeks. Cheney didn’t have enough healthy bodies to play G-Prep last week.

2A

West Valley (5-0) vs. North Central (1-4), ppd.: The Eagles will finish undefeated and retain at least a share of the 2A season title.

Shadle Park (4-0) at Clarkston (2-4): Friday at 5 p.m. Shadle got back on the field last week after two cancellations. Ryan Schmidt threw three touchdown passes, while Liam Johnston scored on a 48-yard pass reception, an 85-yard kickoff return and forced a safety. The Bantams are one of two teams to not miss a game this season.

Othello (4-2) vs. East Valley (2-3): Thursday at 7:30, Central Valley. Othello has won three in a row in convincing fashion, including a 49-13 win over Rogers last week.

Rogers (0-6) at Pullman (3-2): Friday, 7 p.m. Carson Coulter threw for 422 yards and five touchdown passes and the Greyhounds completed a 37-34 comeback win over Clarkston last week.