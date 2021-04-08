100 years ago in Spokane: Prosecutors tried to get one Prohibition agent to flip on the other in a manslaughter trial

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

Federal Prohibition agents John G. Montgomery and W.C. Vest were both on trial for manslaughter in the shooting of Ernest Emley, but prosecutors tried to get Montgomery to admit it was Vest who fired the fatal shot.

Montgomery did not do so. He said he did not fire the first shot, but he later fired three shots at the car.

It was unclear who shot killed Emley, a popular ex-serviceman from Keller. After the shooting, Montgomery “expressed sorrow over the whole affair.”

Montgomery also insisted that he identified himself before the shooting as a federal officer and told the occupants that he wished to search their car.

From the aviation beat: A Spokane businessman inaugurated a new innovation in business travel. He made a business trip by air to Coeur d’Alene.

It took him only 25 minutes to get there.

The pilot, Nick Mamer, said the Parkwater airfield was bustling with activity that spring. He said seven students were taking daily flying lessons.

“We are now flying all day Sundays, as the weather is now warm enough to make flying for everyone pleasant,” Mamer said. “Our ships were not put up all winter and on pleasant days, we had to go out to jazz around in the sky, despite the cold. Now again, however, we are in the air every pleasant day.”

Mamer said he and his fellow pilots were “planning a bunch of new stunts,” including double parachute jumps and wing-walking.