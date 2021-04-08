Man who carjacked teen 20 minutes after release from jail pleads guilty, receives 6 month sentence

The man who carjacked a teenage girl’s car just 20 minutes after his release from Spokane County Jail in February pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to six months in jail.

Marcus D. Goodman, 31, told the court he was high and cold, and admitted he carjacked the girl’s car in Browne’s Addition.

“I don’t know, I was under the influence and I took the car and I’m sorry,” Goodman told the court.

Goodman, who has a felony record in Idaho along with a slew of misdemeanors, was arrested on suspicion of drug possession on Feb. 12 in Liberty Lake.

Officers found Goodman in possession of heroin and methamphetamine. He was jailed but released two days later at about 10 p.m. on Feb. 14.

Goodman walked from the Spokane County Jail to Browne’s Addition, where he came upon a group of girls and stole the car.

Officers spotted the stolen car a short time later and Goodman was arrested.

While the drug charges were later dismissed, Goodman’s criminal record in Idaho dates back to a theft conviction in 2008. He was arrested four times in 2020 .

His public defender, Melissa Haney, told the court Goodman wanted to resolve the case as quickly as possible.

“He has felt very bad about this situation,” Haney said. “He has told me that he didn’t have an excuse other than he was cold and high.”

Prosecutor Jason Moscowitz agreed that the speed at which Goodman decided to resolve the case was uncommon.

“There is something to be said for Mr. Goodman accepting responsibility expeditiously,” Moscowitz said.

Superior Court Judge Michael Price sentenced Goodman to six months in prison with credit for time served.

Goodman will then return to Idaho to deal with an ongoing felony case.