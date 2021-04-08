Police detain people after early morning armed robbery at Newport Highway hotel

Police have detained a group of people after a fight at a Newport Highway hotel where witnesses say they heard gunshots early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to the La Quinta Inn & Suites at 9601 Newport Highway at about 6 a.m.

“We were getting people calling in to say they heard yelling and possible fighting in the hallway,” Officer John O’Brien said.

Police received more calls from guests saying they heard gunshots, O’Brien said.

Witnesses told police they saw a group of men and women flee the hotel and get into a black SUV in the parking lot, O’Brien said.

By this time, a Spokane Police officer was approaching the hotel and saw the vehicle leaving the parking lot. The officer stopped the SUV and detained the people inside, O’Brien said.

The occupants were uncooperative, police said. One woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant but none of the vehicle’s occupants was arrested in connection to the robbery as of Thursday morning, O’Brien said.

More officers arrived and began looking for signs someone had been shot. Police discovered a shell casing inside of the hotel.

“It doesn’t appear at this time that anybody was struck by gunfire,” O’Brien said at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Police remained on scene investigating the incident and speaking with the victim of the robbery.