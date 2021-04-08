Report: Gonzaga center Pavel Zakharov enters transfer portal
UPDATED: Thu., April 8, 2021
Gonzaga sophomore center Pavel Zakharov has entered the transfer portal, according to Verbalcommits.com.
The 7-foot Zakharov saw limited playing time in two seasons with the Zags. He scored 38 points while playing 86 minutes in 19 game appearances as a freshman. The Russian native played 28 minutes in 10 appearances this season.
Zakharov was in Montverde (Florida) Academy’s Center for Basketball Development program before signing with Gonzaga.
