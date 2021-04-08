The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

SCC ‘Diversity Dialogues’ highlight Mexican immigration

UPDATED: Thu., April 8, 2021

By Stephanie Hammett stephanieh@spokesman.com(509) 459-5013
Spokane Community College’s Hagan Center will present a series of five “Diversity Dialogues” on immigration, racism and discrimination.

Opening the spring series, retired University of Washington Professor Carlos Gil will discuss Mexican immigration, drawing on his 30 years of experience teaching Latin American history and his own family’s story. His book “We Became Mexican-American: How Our Immigrant Family Survived to Pursue the American Dream” traces his family’s history from the 1920s to the 1970s. The public lecture will begin streaming at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. To view the livestream, visit the SCC website at scc.spokane.edu/live.

Angie Thomas, author of the New York Times bestseller “The Hate U Give” will speak at 5:30 p.m. April 27.

Luis Rodriguez, elected Los Angeles poet laureate in 2014, will visit the Hagan Center virtually at 6:30 p.m. May 12. Rodriguez has written two autobiographies on growing up around gang violence ad addiction in Los Angeles.

Hilton Als, winner of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for criticism and former staff writer for the New Yorker will discuss topics covered in his latest book, “White Girls,” at 5 p.m. June 2. Als teaches writing at Columbia University.

Seattle author Omari Amili found a ticket to a better life during college classes in prison. During his graduate school research, Amili focused on the benefits of education for the incarcerated. Amili will join “Diversity Dialogues” virtually at 6:30 p.m. June 9.

For information, visit scc.spokane.edu/live.

