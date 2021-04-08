Stream on Demand: Issues of bias, violence permeate this week’s top streams

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max and other streaming services.

Top streams for the week

A Black family is terrorized when they move into an all-white neighborhood in 1950s Los Angeles in “Them” (not rated). Season 1 of the anthology series plays out over 10 days as the white neighbors become increasingly vicious in their attacks against the new family, and something inhuman arises amid the terror, as well. The mix of social commentary, family drama, and horror from creator Little Marvin and writer/producer Lena Waithe stars Deborah Ayorinde, Ashley Thomas, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Ryan Kwanten and Alison Pill. All 10 episodes of the self-contained season now streaming. (Amazon Prime)

The four-part series “Exterminate All the Brutes” (TV-MA) from filmmaker Raoul Peck mixes documentary, cinema essay and dramatic scenes to confront the exploitative and genocidal aspects of European colonialism in America and Africa and the impact on contemporary society. (HBO Max)

The documentary “Coded Bias” (2021, TV-MA), based on the work of MIT Media Lab researcher Joy Buolamwini, looks at how and why facial recognition software and other A.I. algorithms fail women and people of color and the repercussions it has on human lives. (Netflix)

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer play best friends who get super powers and become “Thunder Force” (2021, PG-13), a superhero comedy that pits the unlikely costumed avengers against both colorful supervillains (Jason Bateman and Pom Klementieff) and the challenges of keeping those high-tech costumes laundered. Bobby Canavale costars in the comedy written and directed by Ben Falcone (McCarthy’s husband). (Netflix)

The Oscar-nominated short film “Two Distant Strangers” (2020, TV-MA) uses the time-loop gimmick to tackle all-too-familiar issues of police violence. (Netflix)

Classic pick: Billy Wilder’s “Some Like It Hot” (1959), starring Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon as hapless musicians hiding from mobsters in an all-girl band and Marilyn Monroe as the band’s bubbly singer, was chosen as the best American comedy in a poll by the American Film Institute. (Amazon Prime)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Johnny Depp plays the Los Angeles cop mired in police corruption while investigating the murders of Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G. in “City of Lies” (2021, R). Forest Whitaker and Toby Huss co-star.

Netflix

The limited-series documentary “This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist” (2021, TV-MA) dives deep into the daring 1990 robbery of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston.

Streaming TV: “Snabba Cash: Season 1” (Sweden, TV-MA, with subtitles) brings the bestselling Swedish crime novels to the small screen.

International passport: A mobster in hiding falls in love in “Night in Paradise” (Korea, 2020, TV-MA), a gangster drama from director Park Hoon-jung.

Music: Iconic performers pay tribute the country music legend in “Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute” (2020, TV-PG).

Kid stuff: “The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You” (2021, TV-Y7) is an animated interactive adventure comedy for young kids.

Amazon Prime Video

Robert Duvall is a hermit who throws himself a wake before he dies in the offbeat comedy “Get Low” (2010, PG-13), co-starring Bill Murray.

Keira Knightley and Jude Law star in Joe Wright’s inventive adaptation of “Anna Karenina” (2012, R).

Gillian Armstrong’s adaptation of “Little Women” (1994, PG) starring Winona Ryder, Christian Bale and Susan Sarandon, is considered the definitive screen version by many of the novel’s fans.

Seattle filmmaker Taylor Gunderson follows the meandering lives of three retired friends in the easy-going comedy “Old Goats” (2012, not rated).

The award-winning limited series “Wolf Hall” (2015, TV-14), an historical drama starring Mark Rylance as the advisor to King Henry VIII, is a nuanced drama of privilege and power.

Classics: James Garner stars in the Western comedies “Support Your Local Sheriff” (1969) and “Support Your Local Gunfighter” (1971). Also new:

• World War II caper “The Great Escape” (1963) with Steve McQueen;

• “The Train” (1965), a World War II drama starring Burt Lancaster;

• Brawny adventure “The Vikings” (1958) with Kirk Douglas and Tony Curtis;

• Robert Mitchum is a demonic con man in preacher man’s robes in “The Night of the Hunter” (1955).

Amazon Prime and Hulu

Scarlett Johansson is the “Girl With a Pearl Earring” (2003, PG-13) in the fictionalized story of Johannes Vermeer’s most famous painting.

Hulu

“Napoleon Dynamite” (2004, PG), the oddball comedy about the quintessential high school misfit, became a cult hit for its eccentric characters and skewed sense of humor.

True stories: “Hysterical” (2021, TV-MA) profiles some of the most boundary-breaking women in standup comedy.

Diane Kruger and Demian Bichir star in “The Bridge” (2013-2014, TV-MA), the American version of the Scandinavian crime drama that straddles the border.

More streaming TV: Episodes of the new legal drama “Rebel” with Katey Sagal and John Corbett and sitcom “Home Economics” with Topher Grace stream a day after their respective network debuts.

HBO Max

Streaming TV: The Comedy Central series “The Other Two” (TV-MA) and new episodes of the animated prehistoric adventure “Primal” (TV-14) are newly added.

Disney+

Steve Martin, Owen Wilson and Jack Black are bird watchers in the comedy “The Big Year” (2011, PG). Also newly arrived:

• Comedies “Night at the Museum” (2006, PG) and “Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian” (2009, PG) with Ben Stiller;

• “Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale” (1994, PG), a family friendly adventure set in pre-Mayflower America.

Other streams

“Rectify” (2013-2016, TV-14), one of the best dramas of the last decade, is now on AMC+.

“Wonderland” (France, TV-PG, with subtitles) is a time travelling romantic fantasy starring Olga Kurylenko and Pierre Deladonchamps. (MHz)

Seven episodes of the new season of the Canadian turn-of-the-20th century series “Murdock Mysteries” (TV-PG) are now available, with new episodes each Monday through May 3 (Acorn TV), and there’s also a new season of the British crime drama “Death in Paradise” (TV-PG) (BritBox).

”The Best of the Marx Brothers” presents 11 comedies starring the great comedy team, from “Animal Crackers” (1930) to “The Big Store” (1941), including their screwball satire “Duck Soup” (1933) and their biggest hit “A Night at the Opera” (1935). They’re new on Criterion Channel, along with:

• “Raining in the Mountain” (Taiwan, 1979, with subtitles), King Hu’s poetic take on the martial arts spectacle;

• A restoration of Luchino Visconti’s “The Leopard” (Italy, 1963, with subtitles), featuring supplements from the Criterion special edition disc;

• A double feature of “Shaft” (1971, R) and “Shaft’s Big Score!” (1972, R) with Richard Roundtree;

• “The Maestro: Scores by Ennio Morricone,” a selection of 23 movies with Morricone’s music;

• “The Gamblers,” a curated collection of 18 movies set in the gambling world.

New on disc and at Redbox

“Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” “Skyfire”

Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer.