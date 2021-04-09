The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

GSL football roundup: Shadle Park earns share of 2A title with win over Clarkston

UPDATED: Fri., April 9, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Ryan Schmidt threw three touchdown passes and visiting Shadle Park beat Clarkston 26-13 in the Greater Spokane League 2A season finale for both teams on Friday. 

The Highlanders finished the season at 5-0 and tied West Valley (5-0) for the league 2A title. The matchup between the two in the middle of the season was canceled while Shadle Park was under COVID-19 protocol.

Schmidt connected with Tryson Town on an 8-yard scoring pass in the first quarter. Town added a 1-yard TD run in the second. Schmidt found Liam Johnston on TD passes of 25 and 9 yards to pull away.

Nic Schofield threw two TD passes for Clarkston (2-5).

Ferris 28, Cheney 13: Kruz Wheeler scored on a 4-yard TD run in the fourth quarter and the visiting Saxons (2-5) outlasted the Blackhawks (2-4) in a GSL 4A/3A season finale. 

Mason Backlund returned an interception for a touchdown late in the game for an insurance score.

Ben McGourin, who is headed to Montana next season to play defense, scored on a 9-yard run for Cheney.

Pullman 35, Rogers 0: Carson Coulter passed for 251 yards with one touchdown, rushed for 84 yards and two scores and returned an interception for a TD to carry the Greyhounds (4-2) over the visiting Pirates (0-6) in a GSL 2A season finale.

