Three key questions: Which of UW’s spring newcomers will make an immediate impact this fall?

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

SEATTLE – They have 15 practices to make a first impression.

Such is the opportunity that awaits Washington’s 10 newcomers – six early enrollees and four transfers – this spring, which began on Wednesday. Nine more freshmen will also join the fray this summer.

But, for now, let’s focus on the present – and address the following question: Which spring newcomers are most likely to make an immediate impact this fall?

Cue the countdown.

10. TE Caden Jumper – freshman – 6-3, 250: Jumper is listed as a tight end, but he’s more likely to fill the glorified H-back role employed by junior Jack Westover. At 6-3, 250, Jumper and Westover have identical measurables – but Westover brings two seasons of significant experience. Unless Westover suffers an injury, don’t expect Jumper to see the field much as a freshman.

9. RB Caleb Berry – freshman – 6-2, 210: TBerry packs the physical punch UW head coach Jimmy Lake covets in his tailbacks. But in Seattle, he’ll be starting at the back of the line.

UW’s six scholarship running backs from last season – seniors Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant, junior Richard Newton, sophomore Cameron Davis, and redshirt freshmen Jay’Veon Sunday and Sam Adams II – are all back this spring.

Beside the fact that he suffered a broken leg in his senior season at Lufkin (Texas) High School, Berry would have to blow the coaching staff away to scale a depth chart that is impressive and steep.

8. DT Kuao Peihopa – freshman – 6-3, 320: Peihopa – a graduate of Kamehameha High School in Makakilo, Hawaii – is an undeniably impressive athlete, but let’s consider the track record of UW’s dominant defensive linemen.

Danny Shelton produced 11 tackles with zero tackles for loss or sacks in his true freshman season. Vita Vea redshirted. Greg Gaines redshirted. Levi Onwuzurike redshirted.

7. DL Voi Tunuufi – freshman – 6-2, 270: The question surrounding Tunuufi is where he’ll line up. Is he an undersized, pass-rushing interior defensive lineman, a la Aaron Donald? Or is he an outside linebacker with the physical characteristics to shift inside, like Ryan Bowman?

6. OLB Jeremiah Martin – senior – 6-5, 262: In his senior season at Cajon High School in San Bernardino, California, Martin recorded 47 tackles for loss and 30.5 sacks in 16 games.

In the three seasons since, the former four-star pass-rusher – who signed with Texas A&M in 2018 – has managed just 11 tackles with three tackles for loss and zero sacks in 32 games.

5. QB Sam Huard – freshman – 6-1, 190.

4. QB Patrick O’Brien – graduate student – 6-5, 235: We might as well tackle these two together. Though sophomore Dylan Morris returns this season, he’ll have to win another quarterback competition to maintain his starting spot. Despite the departure of graduate student Kevin Thomson and transfers of Jacob Sirmon and Ethan Garbers, the competition remains exceedingly stiff.

O’Brien – who completed 60.8% of his passes and threw for 3,394 yards with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his last two seasons at Colorado State – gets the initial nod over Huard, simply due to his experience. But in Huard, the Huskies get the most prolific passer in the history of the state. The five-star early enrollee threw for 13,214 career yards in three-plus seasons at Kennedy Catholic High School and arrives as one of the most coveted quarterback recruits in program history.

3. TE Quentin Moore – sophomore – 6-5, 245: If we know anything in life, it’s this:

Jimmy Lake loves to use tight ends.

Oh, and senior Cade Otton might just be the best in the country. In 2020, he led the Huskies in catches (18), receiving yards (258) and receiving touchdowns (three), while averaging 14.3 yards per reception.

But more than one tight end will make his way onto the field this fall. If Moore can prove himself as a pass-catcher, UW could tout a tight-end combination similar to that of Otton and Hunter Bryant in 2019.

2. DB Brendan “Bookie” Radley-Hiles – senior – 5-9, 180: Radley-Hiles – a three-year starter in the Oklahoma secondary – didn’t transfer to UW to sit.

But the question remains where he’ll ultimately make his mark. With the Sooners, “Bookie” played primarily nickelback, but considering the program’s recent inconsistency at safety, Radley-Hiles is also a candidate to provide some stability on the back end.

Radley-Hiles has two seasons of remaining eligibility, but don’t expect him to turn 2021 into a redshirt year.

1. WR Ja’Lynn Polk – sophomore – 6-2, 190: It’s simple: Washington had five wide receivers transfer this offseason, leaving the program with just six scholarship wideouts this spring.

Polk has to play, and he has the skill set to make an immediate impact.

As a true freshman at Texas Tech in 2020, he posted 28 catches, 264 receiving yards and two touchdowns – recording at least one reception in all 10 games. He arrives in Seattle with proven production and a full four seasons of eligibility.

For UW, the loss of Puka Nacua in particular might be difficult to overcome. But Polk – as well as senior Terrell Bynum, sophomore Taj Davis and redshirt freshmen Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Sawyer Racanelli – still combine to form a talented wide-receiver room this spring.