Opinion >  Letters

Friendly, efficient vaccinations

I just wanted to take a moment to thank our National Guard, the medical professionals and the Arena Staff for the outstanding, organized and smooth job they all are doing!

I just got home from getting my first round of vaccine feeling relief and proud of the effort our fellow community members are doing. This is the America I know and proudly served when it was my time to serve. I did not see anyone that looked like the person in charge or I would have marched up and told them in person how impressed I was. Everyone was busy, friendly and knew what their job; no wonder there was no need for someone running around looking like they were in charge.

I am looking forward to seeing them again for my second dose. Thank you all for your service to our community and living what really is America.

Jonathan Roberts

Spokane

 

