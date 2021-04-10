Kootenai deputies looking for inmate who didn’t return to jail after work release
UPDATED: Sat., April 10, 2021
Deputies are searching for a man who failed to return to custody after leaving jail for the work release program Friday, according to a Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Daniel Lee Munson’s employer last saw the 31-year-old Clark Fork resident at about 10 a.m. Friday. Munson reportedly left his job site with his girlfriend, 33-year-old Heather R. Bethel from Spokane, according to the release.
Munson was serving a sentence for violation of a no-contact order but was given work release privileges, the release said.
Munson is white, 5 feet 9 inches tall and has blue eyes and blond hair.
Deputies ask anyone with information about Munson’s whereabouts to contact the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 446-1300.
