Menu
UPDATED: Sat., April 10, 2021
Baseball
College: Pac-12: Washington State at Utah, Arizona State at Washington, both noon. WCC: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga, noon. NWC: Willamette at Whitworth (DH), noon. NWAC: Blue Mountain vs. CC Spokane at SFCC (DH), 1 p.m.
Golf
College men: Washington State, Idaho at El Macero (California) Classic, 8 a.m.
Lacrosse
College women: Whitworth at Willamette, 1 p.m.
Rowing
College women: Gonzaga vs. Portland, Seattle, Pacific Lutheran in Silver Lake, WA, 8:30 a.m.; Washington State at Pac-12 Invitational in Henderson, Nevada, 9.
Soccer
College men: WCC: Pacific at Gonzaga, noon.
College women: Pac-12: Oregon at Washington State, 1 p.m. ; Oregon State at Washington, 5. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Montana, 11 a.m.
Softball
College: Pac-12: Washington at Oregon State, noon. NWC: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth (DH), noon. NWAC: North Idaho vs. CC Spokane at SFCC (DH) noon.
Tennis
College men: WCC: Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 11 a.m. Big Sky: Idaho at Montana State, 2 p.m.
College women: Pac-12: Oregon at Washington State, 11 a.m. Big Sky: Portland State at Eastern Washington, 11 a.m. NWC: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth, 10 a.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.