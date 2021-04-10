Baseball

College: Pac-12: Washington State at Utah, Arizona State at Washington, both noon. WCC: Saint Mary’s at Gonzaga, noon. NWC: Willamette at Whitworth (DH), noon. NWAC: Blue Mountain vs. CC Spokane at SFCC (DH), 1 p.m.

Golf

College men: Washington State, Idaho at El Macero (California) Classic, 8 a.m.

Lacrosse

College women: Whitworth at Willamette, 1 p.m.

Rowing

College women: Gonzaga vs. Portland, Seattle, Pacific Lutheran in Silver Lake, WA, 8:30 a.m.; Washington State at Pac-12 Invitational in Henderson, Nevada, 9.

Soccer

College men: WCC: Pacific at Gonzaga, noon.

College women: Pac-12: Oregon at Washington State, 1 p.m. ; Oregon State at Washington, 5. Big Sky: Eastern Washington at Montana, 11 a.m.

Softball

College: Pac-12: Washington at Oregon State, noon. NWC: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth (DH), noon. NWAC: North Idaho vs. CC Spokane at SFCC (DH) noon.

Tennis

College men: WCC: Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 11 a.m. Big Sky: Idaho at Montana State, 2 p.m.

College women: Pac-12: Oregon at Washington State, 11 a.m. Big Sky: Portland State at Eastern Washington, 11 a.m. NWC: Pacific Lutheran at Whitworth, 10 a.m.

Off-track betting

Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.