Shooting issues finally down Chiefs in 7-6 loss to Winterhawks

By Kevin Dudley For the Spokesman-Review

The Spokane Chiefs survived an onslaught of shots by their opponents in Friday’s win, but they couldn’t do it twice in a row.

Portland put up a whopping 48 shots on net Saturday at the Arena and came away with a 7-6 Western Hockey League win that featured a wild third period.

The Chiefs scored three goals in the first 3 minutes, 15 seconds of the third period to tie the game at 4 before Portland scored the next three goals. Two late Spokane goals, including one that just beat the buzzer, were of little consequence.

Portland star Seth Jarvis, who was kept off the score sheet Friday night, had two goals and an assist to lead the Winterhawks.

Portland came out flying just as it did Friday night. Except this time, the Chiefs were playing catch-up for most of the game.

“We have some resiliency, but we’ve got to start playing with a lead and holding a lead through a game,” Chiefs head coach Adam Maglio said. “It’s hard chasing a game.”

Portland outshot Spokane 48-29 , including a dominant 18-7 in the second period. Most of those seven second-period shots for Spokane came in the dying seconds on a brief rush.

Portland’s speed was a factor, which isn’t anything new for the Winterhawks’ opponents.

“They’re a run-and-gun team. It’s been like that since I was 16 and probably longer,” Spokane’s Eli Zummack said. “They like offense and are always joining the rush. Their (defenders) are joining the rush. That’s something we have to be prepared for. The first 40 minutes definitely could have been a lot better.”

Jarvis opened the scoring at 7:18 of the first after taking advantage of some nifty moves by teammate Jaydon Dureau to bury a pass past Spokane goaltender Campbell Arnold.

Adam Beckman tied the game for Spokane after he got behind the Portland defense and skated in on a partial breakaway with 1:38 to play in the first.

Portland poured it on in the second, getting another goal from Jarvis, and one apiece from Kyle Chyzowski and Reece Newkirk to take a commanding 4-1 lead into the third.

The Chiefs suddenly woke up. Erik Atchison scored 56 seconds into the third to cut into Portland’s lead. Just 34 seconds later, Reed Jacobson scored his fifth of the season to make it 4-3.

Spokane took a penalty that could have shifted momentum back Portland’s way, but Zummack took advantage of a collision between two Portland defenders to send a shorthanded breakaway past Portland goaltender Brock Gould to tie the game at 4.

After Zummack’s goal, Spokane’s fortune on the penalty kill ended. Kade Nolan scored a power-play goal at 6:49 to regain the lead. Portland then got goals by Dureau and Simon Knak – an empty-netter – to take a 7-4 lead.

Spokane got late goals by Ty Cheveldayoff and Chase Friedt-Mohr – the first career goals for both players – in the game’s final moments when the win was out of reach. Friedt-Mohr’s goal came with 1 second remaining.

A night after going 5 for 5 on the penalty kill, Spokane allowed two Portland power-play goals on five chances. Spokane was 0 for 2 on the power play.

“You can’t get into a rhythm when you’re killing (penalties) that often,” Maglio said.

The Chiefs play Tuesday at Everett.