Third house fire to displace local residents this week leaves family of 10 without home

After at least the third local house fire to displace residents in a week, 10 people in a large family lost their home to a fire Friday, according to a Spokane Valley Fire Department news release.

Spokane Valley firefighters arrived at 10507 East 14th Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the release. Valley Engine 9, the first to arrive, reported visible smoke and flames on the exterior of the back of the home, triggering several more engines, two battalion chiefs and help from the Spokane Fire Department, the release said.

After wetting the first floor thoroughly, other Spokane Valley Fire crews entered through the living room. By then, the fire had spread to the attic, where it was still burning, the release said.

Ladder crews climbed the roof and used chainsaws to cut ventilation holes to allow water into the house, the release said.

Though the fire was not a total loss, the home was burnt from the back porch, extending into the attic. It was unlivable as of Saturday. The Red Cross helped the 10 occupants in finding temporary homes, the release said.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Saturday. In general, people should avoid throwing cigarettes out of windows while driving or putting them out near plants, the release said.