Police: Woman dead and 5-year-old severely injured in Northtown attack Sunday

A woman is dead and a 5-year-old girl was severely wounded after an attack Sunday afternoon in Spokane’s Northtown neighborhood.

Spokane Police Department Lt. Terry Preuninger said he believed the 5-year-old was in surgery as of 4 p.m.

The Spokane Fire Department initially responded to the scene after receiving a 1:48 p.m. call about a running car in a closed garage in the 5100 block of Adams Street.

Firefighters found a semiconscious man next to the car in the garage.

Firefighters also found a dead woman and a seriously injured 5-year-old girl. Both had suffered traumatic wounds, although the girl was alive when firefighters arrived.

The man found in the garage is in custody.

Police did not reveal whether the individuals involved knew each other or if the incident was a stabbing.

Preuninger said law enforcement is not looking for any suspects and does not believe the incident poses any threat to the community.