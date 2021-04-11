Spokane Regional Health District reports 73 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Sunday, a day before Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to announce which of Washington’s counties may remain in Phase 3 of the reopening plan.

The new cases brings Spokane County’s two-week case rate to 222 per 100,000 residents, according to the health district. The health district reported 30 people were hospitalized Sunday due to COVID-19.

It’s unclear what data the state’s Department of Health will use in its decision whether to alter the reopening stage for counties. Inslee, during a visit to Spokane’s mass vaccination center Friday, said that a county would need to have both a high case rate count and increasing hospitalizations to move backward.

The county has recorded 39,972 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020. According to the health district, 586 people have died.

Nearly a quarter million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Spokane County as of last Wednesday, according to the Washington Department of Health.

Statewide, 376,230 cases of COVID-19 had been reported as of midnight Friday, the Health Department reported. The death toll in Washington is 5,322.