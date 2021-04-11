Woman driving under the influence crashes Sunday morning, injures 9-year-old passenger

A 37-year-old Nine Mile Falls woman was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after crashing her SUV on the North Spokane Corridor while driving under the influence, the Washington State Patrol said.

A 9-year-old boy in the car was also taken to the hospital with injuries, according to a news release.

Elaina Rosales was headed south on the highway northeast of Spokane around 1:30 a.m. when the she veered off the roadway and rolled the vehicle several times, the WSP said. Rosales was not wearing a seatbelt, and it is believed she was driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Rosales was ejected from the vehicle. The 9-year-old, who is not identified by the patrol, was able to climb out of the vehicle. He was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a local children’s hospital for treatment.

The WSP said it was pursuing charges of vehicular assault against Rosales. She was listed in critical condition late Sunday morning.