5-year-old stabbing victim remains hospitalized, suspect also hospitalized

A 5-year-old girl wounded in a Sunday afternoon attack that left her mother dead remains hospitalized in Spokane.

Spokane police officers found Kassie Dewey dead in her north Spokane home, Dewey’s family said Monday.

Josh Schmidt, father of the 5-year-old, told KHQ his daughter, Lilly, was stabbed multiple times.

Lilly has already undergone surgery, Schmidt said.

Police have yet to publicly identify the suspect in the attack but said he is hospitalized.

Sierra Kellogg, Dewey’s sister, said she was “a beautiful person inside and out.”

“She loved her children more than anything,” Kellogg said. “She has always worked so hard to provide an amazing life for her kid. Her daughter is a beautiful soul as well. She has always been so tough and resilient. Her smile lights up any room that she comes into.”

Dewey has two older children from a prior marriage who were not home at the time of the attack, according to a GoFundMe created by Kellogg.

Donations to the GoFundMe will be used to help Lilly and her siblings “navigate the costs during this time,” the GoFundMe reads.

A candlelight vigil for Dewey has been planned for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Franklin Park. Organizers ask attendees to wear masks and said cards or messages for the family are welcome.