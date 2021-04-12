The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

GSL roundup: Dane Cobb scores 4 goals, Lewis and Clark shuts out University in GSL 4A/3A boys soccer opener

UPDATED: Mon., April 12, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from across the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Boys soccer

Lewis and Clark 7, University 0: Dane Cobb started his senior season on a tear with four goals and an assist and the visiting Tigers (1-0) topped the Titans (0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A opener.  Tasyn Oosting and Ben Orton each added a goal and an assist for LC.

First half - 1, LC, Cobb 16:00. 2, LC, Cobb (Morton) 20:00.

Second half - 3, LC, Cobb (Oosting) 45:00. 4, LC, Gardner (Cobb) 58:00. 5, LC, Cobb 64:00. 6, LC, Oosting (Orton) 74:00. 7, LC, Orton (Wilson) 77:00.

Shots - LC 22, UHi 3. 

Saves - LC, Hanneman-Akins 1, Sam Mahan 1. UHi, Taylor Lenhartzen 4.

Mead 3, Ferris 1: Parker McKeen scored two goals and the Panthers (1-0) beat the visiting Saxons (0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A opener. Eli Johnson scored Mead’s first goal of the season in the 13th minute.

First half - 1, Mea, Johnson (McKeen) 13:00. 2, Fer, Unknown (Unknown) 25:00.

Second half - 3, Mea, McKeen (Walters) 45:00. 4, Mea, McKeen (Putney) 65:00

Shots - Ferris 4, Mead 10.

Saves - Fer, Unknown 5. Mead, Mahaffey 2.

Central Valley 2, Gonzaga Prep 0: Taylor Leach scored on a penalty kick, Caden Goranson added an insurance marker and the Bears (1-0) beat the visiting Bullpups (0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A opener.

First half - 1, CV, Taylor Leach PK. 2, Caden Goranson (Knight)

Second half - none.

Shots - Unknown.

Saves - Unknown.

Mt. Spokane 3, Cheney 2: The Wildcats (1-0) edged the visiting Blackhawks (0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A season opener. Details were unavailable.

