Spokane County will stay in Phase 3 for now; Whitman County among those moving back

OLYMPIA — Spokane County will remain in Phase 3 for the next three weeks, leaving bars, restaurants and gyms open at 50% capacity.

Cowlitz, Pierce and Whitman counties will be moving back to Phase 2 this Friday, according to a press release from Gov. Jay Inslee’s office.

Phase 2 means limiting capacity at restaurants, gyms and entertainment establishments to 25%. The state has eased some restrictions on spectator events for counties in Phase 2, including allowing more capacity at professional and higher education sporting events and school graduation ceremonies.

In order for a county to move back to Phase 2, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Friday it would have to fail both a COVID-19 case rate and new hospitalization metrics. Those moving back have more than 200 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people for the last two weeks and more than five new virus hospitalizations per 100,000 people for the last week. The Department of Health said it used the most recent complete data available, which means case data for the two weeks ending April 2 and hospitalization data for the week ending March 30.

With the data the department used, Whitman County’s case rate was 416 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000, and its hospitalization rate was 5.9 new hospitalizations per 100,000 people.

In a statement, Inslee said the metrics are driven by the virus.

“We can’t let up now,” he said. “These are not punitive actions; they are to save lives and protect public health.”

Previous guidance said a county only had to fail one metric to move back. If Inslee hadn’t loosened the metrics last week, Spokane would have likely moved back to Phase 2 because its hospitalization rate — at 6.1 with the most available data — is too high.

Inslee told reporters Friday the change came after an increased confidence in vaccine distribution as well as the importance of evaluating hospitalizations and case rates together.

Inslee told reporters Thursday there were concerns with a number of counties that have “let their guard down.”

“This letting our guard down is really, really dangerous,” he said. He encouraged residents to remain patience until vaccines are widely available. All residents aged 16 and up will become eligible for the vaccine Thursday.

The next evaluation of counties will be on May 3, but the Department of Health has the ability to move back a county at any point, health officials said last week.

This story will be updated.

Arielle Dreher and Laurel Demkovich's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper’s managing editor.