Man who fired at officers on West Plains and Liberty Park found dead after standoff

A man who fired at officers on the West Plains and East Central Spokane early Monday was found dead after a standoff with police, said Spokane police Officer John O’Brien.

The incident began about 1:30 a.m. when a Bureau of Indian Affairs officer reported that a man had shot at him on the West Plains, O’Brien said.

Spokane police located the suspected shooter’s car near Ninth Avenue and Perry Street and used a police dog to trace the man to a wooded area on the south side of Liberty Park, near the bluff above the Ben Burr Trail. Officers trying to find the man soon reported that they had been shot at as well.

A drone and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was used to find the man, who later was found to be dead.

O’Brien said no officers on scene in the Liberty Park area fired at the man, and no Spokane police officers were injured.

Just before 4 a.m. Spokane police warned Spokane residents in a public alert of an “armed and dangerous” person near Liberty Park.

Kim Friddle, who lives in an apartment that overlooks Liberty Park, said she heard police activity around 2:30 a.m. and soon thought it was serious enough to move her kids to the living room to be away from the windows.

In the hour and a half that followed, she heard multiple loud sounds in the distance, including a loud boom that shook her apartment building.

Friddle said police negotiators used a megaphone for an hour or more from her apartment building’s parking lot to call out to the wanted person. She last heard the megaphone around 4:15 a.m.

“They were saying there’s no reason for anyone to get hurt and to please surrender,” Friddle said. “Toward the end they said that he (was) under arrest and they will be using force or something. And that they don’t want to use more force. “