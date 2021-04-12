Teen pleads guilty to second-degree murder for drive-by shooting that killed 15-year-old boy

A 16-year-old suspected gang member pleaded guilty in the drive-by killing of 15-year-old Norvell Amos last fall.

Vashaughn Eirls was charged as an adult and pleaded guilty March 29 to second-degree murder with a deadly weapon .

Amos was shot in the head at 3104 E. Fifth Ave. last October.

Suspected Swavii gang member, Elijah Davis, 21, was arrested shortly after on suspicion of attempted murder after he told police at the time he was driving the car. Police later discovered the car involved in the shooting belonged to Davis’ mother.

Officers then arrested Eirls, who police suspected fired the handgun.

Amos’ parents told police that Swavii gang members had been harassing and threatening their son and his 13-year-old brother, according to court records.

Two days before the shooting, a pair of Swavii members had driven by in a gray Chevrolet Impala with guns out the window “attempting to intimidate” Amos into joining the gang, Amos’ father told police.

The standard sentence for Eirls’ crime is between 10 and 18 years plus a 24-month deadly weapons enhancement.

He has no prior felony criminal history.

Eirls’ sentencing is scheduled for June 11.

Davis’ trial is set to start on June 21.