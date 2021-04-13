Adam Beckman scores twice as Spokane earns first road victory with win at Everett

By Kevin Dudley For The Spokesman-Review

If the Spokane Chiefs were looking for a confidence booster, they got one Tuesday night in Everett.

Spokane used two third period goals, including the shorthanded gamewinner, to dispatch the host Everett Silvertips, 4-3.

Eli Zummack got the shorthanded goal at 7 minutes, 31 seconds of the third when he got deep in Everett’s zone as teammate Matt Leduc cleared the puck. Zummack was able to wiggle away from the Everett defender and and score on Silvertip goaltender Dustin Wolf.

Zummack finished with a goal and three assists. Adam Beckman had two goals for Spokane, and goaltender Mason Beaupit stopped 32 shots in the win. Beaupit made some key saves down the stretch to preserve the victory.

The Chiefs handed Everett its second loss in a row and third overall. The Silvertips, with their stellar goaltending and patented stingy defense, have lost only three times all season and have a comfortable lead in the U.S. Division.

The Chiefs didn’t get off on the right foot and had another slow first period, which is becoming a pattern. Everett got two goals in the first, starting with Brendan Lee sniping one past Beaupit on a one-timer at 8:32.

Not quite two minutes later, Cole Fonstad poked one past Beaupit from between the circles as the two raced for the puck on a dump-in. Fonstad beat Beaupit by a fraction of a second and was able to score his eighth of the season.

Everett went into the first intermission in a good spot, but Beckman made sure the feeling didn’t last long.

Beckman got Spokane on the board just 31 seconds into the second period with his seventh of the season.

The one-goal deficit didn’t last long, though, as Everett’s Austin Roest scored his first career goal 34 seconds later on the game’s ensuing shift to give Everett a 3-1 lead.

But Spokane wasn’t out of it. Copeland Fricker scored his first career goal on the power play at 4:41 of the second. Fricker was camped out in front of the Everett net and was able to get one past Wolf.

Then the Chiefs took command in the third period. Beckman scored his second of the game and eighth of the season at 2:51 to tie the game.

Zummack’s game-winner came with Blake Swetlikoff in the penalty box. It was Spokane’s second shorthanded goal of the season.

The Chiefs were 1 for 2 on the power play and held Everett scoreless on four power plays, including two in the third period. The Silvertips outshot Spokane 35-28.

The Chiefs are in Portland on Wednesday night to take on the Winterhawks.