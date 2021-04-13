The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 49° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Spokane

Blue skies and highs in the 70s are coming to Spokane this week, meteorologists say

UPDATED: Tue., April 13, 2021

Gonzaga Human Physiology majors, Tessa Kitchel, left and Kaelen Weigel sign the final steel beam that will be erected into place next week for the University of Washington-Gonzaga University Health Partnership’s new medical and health education building on Tuesday. The building is under construction at the intersection of Spokane Falls Boulevard and Hamilton Street. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
Gonzaga Human Physiology majors, Tessa Kitchel, left and Kaelen Weigel sign the final steel beam that will be erected into place next week for the University of Washington-Gonzaga University Health Partnership’s new medical and health education building on Tuesday. The building is under construction at the intersection of Spokane Falls Boulevard and Hamilton Street. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
By Maggie Quinlan maggieq@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

Meteorologists expect temperatures about 18 degrees above normal for this time of year this week, leading up to a predicted high of about 76 downtown Sunday, said Miranda Coté, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Spokane.

Sunday’s predicted high will be the highest temperature since Oct. 7, and the average temperature for April 18 in Spokane is about 58 degrees, Coté said.

An area of low pressure air called a trough will move into the area and bring wind Wednesday and Thursday. Heading into the weekend, the trough will move east, bringing a ridge over Spokane with sinking air that will result in a warm, dry weekend, Coté said.

Next week, temperatures will be lower, though highs will still be above average , ranging between 60 and 74 degrees Monday through Friday, Coté said. Models show rain is unlikely Monday and Tuesday.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.

Top stories in Spokane