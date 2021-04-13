Blue skies and highs in the 70s are coming to Spokane this week, meteorologists say

Meteorologists expect temperatures about 18 degrees above normal for this time of year this week, leading up to a predicted high of about 76 downtown Sunday, said Miranda Coté, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Spokane.

Sunday’s predicted high will be the highest temperature since Oct. 7, and the average temperature for April 18 in Spokane is about 58 degrees, Coté said.

An area of low pressure air called a trough will move into the area and bring wind Wednesday and Thursday. Heading into the weekend, the trough will move east, bringing a ridge over Spokane with sinking air that will result in a warm, dry weekend, Coté said.

Next week, temperatures will be lower, though highs will still be above average , ranging between 60 and 74 degrees Monday through Friday, Coté said. Models show rain is unlikely Monday and Tuesday.