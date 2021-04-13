The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  Outdoors

Boise man reels in 39.25-inch steelhead from the South Fork Clearwater River, sets state record

UPDATED: Wed., April 14, 2021

By Eli Francovich elif@spokesman.com(509) 459-5508
Scott Turner pictured here with a 39.25-inch steelhead he caught in the South Fork  Clearwater River. (COURTESY)

A Boise man set snagged a 39.25-inch steelhead from the South Fork Clearwater River, setting a new state catch and release record. 

Scott Turner caught the steelhead on April 11.

The previous record was held by Samuel Brumbaugh who hooked a 38-inch steelhead from the same river in 2019

Below is an Idaho Fish and Game news release, copied in full. 

New state record steelhead landed from South Fork of the Clearwater River

Scott Turner shows off a 39.25-inch steelhead from the South Fork Clearwater River, setting a new catch/release state record.

Congratulations to Scott Turner of Boise, Idaho on setting a new catch-and-release state record for steelhead. Scott landed the monster sea-going trout on April 11 on the South Fork Clearwater. The fish measured 39.25 inches long - beating Samuel Brumbaugh’s previously held record by 1.25 inches.

As an avid angler, Turner has set multiple other records on a variety of species. This spring, he was on a quest to reclaim the top steelhead spot after his previous 2017 record had been broken.

Steelhead fishing on the South Fork Clearwater remains open through April 30, and you can the latest information on our steelhead fishing page.

