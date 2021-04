Bunny snatched: Record-holding giant rabbit stolen in UK

Associated Press

LONDON – Police say one of the world’s biggest bunnies has been stolen from its home in central England.

Darius, a Continental Giant rabbit, disappeared from his enclosure in a backyard in the village of Stoulton over the weekend, the West Mercia Police force said. They did not elaborate on why they thought it was a theft instead of an escape.

The force appealed for any information about or sightings of Darius, who is gray-brown and 4 feet, 3 inches long at full stretch. He holds the Guinness World Records citation for the world’s longest rabbit. Rabbits of his type are known to weigh about 15 to 20 pounds.

Owner Annette Edwards, a large-rabbit breeder and model, urged the culprit or culprits to return Darius to his home 100 miles northwest of London, saying it was a “very sad day.”

She initially offered a $1,370 reward, but tweeted Tuesday: “Please, please, I am so upset. Can you bring my Darius back? I am putting the reward up to $2,748.”