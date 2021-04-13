College baseball: Gonzaga, Washington State game called early due to serious injury

From staff reports

Gonzaga freshman catcher Stephen Lund suffered a serious leg injury sliding into second base in the sixth inning, and the remainder of the Bulldogs’ 9-0 nonconference baseball win over Washington State was canceled Tuesday at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman.

Details regarding Lund’s health after the game were unavailable late Tuesday.

A post on Gonzaga baseball’s Twitter account said: “Today’s game quickly became much bigger than just a game. As our thoughts and prayers are with Stephen Lund tonight…we would like to thank the @wsucougarsbsb program, training staff and coaching staff for handling a very difficult situation with great class tonight!”

The Bulldogs (20-12) lit up the scoreboard with seven runs on two hits in the fifth. WSU (16-12) walked eight GU batters in the inning and also committed an error.

Reliever Nico Neglin improved to 4-1 on the mound for the Bulldogs.