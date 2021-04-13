Kenworth Sales Co. breaking ground on new facility in Post Falls

Kenworth Sales Co. is expanding its customer reach in North Idaho with a new store in Post Falls.

The Utah-based company is breaking ground Tuesday on a 41,500-square-foot facility at 4373 W. Expo Parkway that will include a body shop, expanded parts inventory, new and used truck sales, and 24 service bays. The Post Falls location will also offer truck rental and leasing, according to a company release.

“This new store will allow us to better facilitate the needs of our customer base in North Idaho,” Ric Petersen, Kenworth Sales Co. district manager, said in a statement. “Kenworth has been servicing this area from our Spokane location. We are always looking for ways to better serve our customers and look forward to enhancing customer experience with this new, state of the art location.”

Kenworth applied for a building permit with the city of Post Falls in November to construct the facility on a 10-acre site. The building permit valuation was $6 million, according to data from the city’s website.

The facility will bring 20 jobs to the area, according to the company.

Spokane-based Garco Construction is building the facility.

NBW Architects, of Idaho Falls, is designing the project.

“It is important to us to use local businesses in this project,” Kyle Treadway, Kenworth Sales Co. president, said in a statement. “We want to support and work with our neighbors in an effort to be good contributors to the community today and moving forward.”

Kenworth Sales Co. was founded in 1945 by the Treadway family. It has more than 1,200 employees and 31 locations in the U.S.. The company has seven locations in Idaho and two in Washington, including a store at 6420 E. Broadway Ave. in Spokane.

Kenworth announced in 2019 it was building a sales and service center at 9010 W. Geiger Blvd. on the West Plains, but plans did not advance past a predevelopment application filed with Spokane County.

Kenworth did not respond to a request for comment on an anticipated completion date for the Post Falls project and status of the facility on the West Plains.