Man who killed Seattle teacher 27 years ago pleads guilty to manslaughter for killing of Spokane Valley girlfriend

A man convicted of killing a Seattle teacher nearly three decades ago pleaded guilty to manslaughter last week for killing his Spokane Valley girlfriend.

Darrell Cloud, 51, will likely face between 102 and 136 months in prison for the crime, with 36 months of community custody.

Cloud was arrested in 2017 after the death of his girlfriend, Candy Fealy.

Fealy was beaten by Cloud, causing bleeding on her brain and facial fractures, in April 2012. She was then in a coma for a month before awakening, unable to speak.

She died on July 29, 2016. The Spokane County Medical Examiner determined that she died from complications from bleeding on the brain and listed her manner of death as homicide.

Cloud has a murder conviction for the 1994 killing of Seattle middle school teacher Neal Summers. Cloud said the teacher had sexually abused him for years starting when he was 13.

He served nine years in prison for the murder and was later awarded a $250,000 settlement from the Seattle School District for its failure to notice the pattern of abuse against him, according to the Seattle Times.

Cloud pleaded guilty to manslaughter on April 8 for Fealy’s death, just days before his trial was expected to begin. His sentencing is scheduled for April 30.