UPDATED: Tue., April 13, 2021
Hockey
WHL: Spokane at Portland, 5 p.m.
Soccer
College men: NWAC: Walla Walla at North Idaho, 4:15 p.m.; Columbia Basin vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, 5:15.
College women: NWAC: Walla Walla at North Idaho, 2 p.m.; Columbia Basin vs. CC Spokane at Spokane Falls CC, 3:15.
Softball
High school: East Valley at Clarkston, 3 p.m.
Off-track betting
Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:30 a.m.
