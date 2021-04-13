The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

A&E >  Entertainment

New shows announced for Billy Idol, Jeff Dunham, Dinosaur Jr. in Spokane

UPDATED: Tue., April 13, 2021

Billy Idol attends the Los Angeles premiere of "The Irishman" on Oct. 24, 2019. Idol is set to headline Northern Quest Resort & Casino on Aug. 12. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Don Chareunsy donc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5446

Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham and legendary punk rock icon Billy Idol have been added to the 2021 Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concerts lineup at Northern Quest Resort & Casino.

Dunham will perform July 10 at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $59, $69, $79 and $99. Idol, whose many hits include “Rebel Yell,” “Dancing With Myself,” “Mony, Mony” and “White Wedding,” hits the stage Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for Idol are $49, $59, $79 and $99.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. and can be purchased at northernquest.com. Box office hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday. All concerts require guests ages 16 and younger to be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets for previously announced Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concerts shows – Ice Cube, Smokey Robinson, Rodney Carrington, Brantley Gilbert, Foreigner and Darius Rucker – are on sale now.

Meanwhile, Knitting Factory has announced three concerts: Purity Ring on Oct. 23, Milky Chance with guests Giant Rooks on Nov. 20 and Dinosaur Jr. on Feb. 7.

Tickets are on sale now at (866) 468-7623, ticketweb.com and knittingfactory.com.

