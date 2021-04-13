New shows announced for Billy Idol, Jeff Dunham, Dinosaur Jr. in Spokane

Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham and legendary punk rock icon Billy Idol have been added to the 2021 Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concerts lineup at Northern Quest Resort & Casino.

Dunham will perform July 10 at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $59, $69, $79 and $99. Idol, whose many hits include “Rebel Yell,” “Dancing With Myself,” “Mony, Mony” and “White Wedding,” hits the stage Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for Idol are $49, $59, $79 and $99.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday at 9 a.m. and can be purchased at northernquest.com. Box office hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday. All concerts require guests ages 16 and younger to be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets for previously announced Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concerts shows – Ice Cube, Smokey Robinson, Rodney Carrington, Brantley Gilbert, Foreigner and Darius Rucker – are on sale now.

Meanwhile, Knitting Factory has announced three concerts: Purity Ring on Oct. 23, Milky Chance with guests Giant Rooks on Nov. 20 and Dinosaur Jr. on Feb. 7.

Tickets are on sale now at (866) 468-7623, ticketweb.com and knittingfactory.com.