The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 64° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Washington at St. Louis OR Chi. Cubs at Milwaukee MLB

1 p.m.: LA Angels at Kansas City OR NY Yankees at Toronto MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore ROOT

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at NY Mets OR Texas at Tampa Bay MLB

9 p.m.: Colorado at LA Dodgers MLB

Basketball, NBA

4:15 p.m.: Brooklyn at Philadelphia ESPN

6:35 p.m.: Dallas at Memphis ESPN

Golf, college

1 p.m.: The Western Intercollegiate GOLF

Golf

4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship GOLF

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Colorado at St. Louis NBC Sports

7 p.m.: Vegas at Los Angeles NBC Sports

Soccer, Champions League

3 p.m.: CONCACAF: Club León at Toronto FC FS1

5 p.m.: CONCACAF: Deportivo Saprissa at Philadelphia FS1

6 p.m.: UEFA: Real Madrid at Liverpool CBS Sports

8 p.m.: UEFA: Manchester City at Dortmund CBS Sports

Soccer, women

4 p.m.: NWSL: Sky Blue FC at Orlando CBS Sports

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM

6 p.m.: EWU Football Coaches Show 700 AM

7 p.m.: The Paul Petrino Show 700 AM

Baseball, MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Baltimore 920 AM Events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.