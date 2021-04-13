STCU Best of Broadway is back on track with ‘Cats,’ ‘Fiddler,’ ‘Hamilton’

WestCoast Entertainment has announced that the STCU Best of Broadway series will return to Spokane in October.

Dates for STCU Best of Broadway’s upcoming season at the First Interstate Center for the Arts include new times for “Cats” and confirmed performances for “Fiddler on the Roof.”

The season package is “Cats” from Oct. 19-24, 2021; “Anastasia” from Dec. 28, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022; “Fiddler on the Roof” from Jan. 11-16, 2022; “Hamilton” from May 3-22, 2022; and “Come From Away” from Aug. 9-14, 2022. Season tickets are still available.

Performances rescheduled from the 2019-20 season include “Mean Girls” from Nov. 23-28 and “Jersey Boys” from Feb. 11-13, 2022.

Dates for Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” are to be announced.

The current season, consisting of the above performances, will be considered the 2020-21 season. The 2021-22 season program and season ticket renewals will be announced during the second half of 2021.

Organizers have sent additional details to current season ticketholders.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit broadwayspokane.com and ticketswest.com.