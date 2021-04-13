2021 has already broken the record for most anti-transgender bills introduced in a state legislative session — all of which aim to further marginalize transgender individuals. Roughly 32 states including Montana and Utah have put forth legislation to ban trans people from participating in sports, accessing life-saving transition-related health care, or use the restroom. Many of these bills target trans kids and paint them as needing protection from their own transness.

Every piece of anti-trans legislation introduced this year seeks to fix problems that simply do not exist. Despite what people believe, transwomen are not dominating sports because of their “biological advantages.” Trans kids are not being “influenced by gender ideology” to make irreversible changes to their body. Trans people are not “predators” waiting to prey on women and children in public restrooms. All of these fear-monger tactics are used to spread lies about trans people and erase them from public life.

Trans people are not the problem, in fact they were never the problem. Where the real problem lies is our country’s willingness to vehemently attack individuals who just want to belong. The amount of anti-trans bills being circulated throughout state legislatures this year should be alarming.

I encourage everyone to have a conversation with a trans person and learn about their story. Most importantly, humanize the very people these legislators are trying to demonize. Maybe then you yourself can understand why trans people in fact do belong in our society despite their differences.

Sol Vandeman

Spokane Valley