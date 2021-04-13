The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  NCAA basketball

UNC’s 5-year deal with Hubert Davis averages $2 million annually

North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis, center, laughs with chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, left, and athletic director Bubba Cunningham following a news conference at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Davis was named the Tar Heels new NCAA men's basketball coach following the retirement of Roy Williams. (Associated Press)
Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina’s five-year deal with new men’s basketball coach Hubert Davis will pay an average of $2 million annually in salary, compensation from apparel and multimedia deals, and an expense allowance.

The school has released terms for Davis, a former Tar Heels player under Dean Smith who had spent the past nine seasons as an assistant to Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams before becoming his successor. The 50-year-old Davis, who played a dozen years in the NBA, is a first-time college head coach.

Davis will receive a base salary of $400,000 and supplemental compensation increasing from $600,000 for his first season to $1 million for the 2025-26 season.

Additionally, Davis will receive $250,000 from apparel maker Nike and $500,000 from multimedia rights holder Learfield annually. Add in an annual $50,000 expense allowance, and Davis’ compensation starts at $1.8 million for his first year before increasing to $2.2 million by his fifth.

Separately, there are annual bonuses that could reach nearly $1.1 million.

