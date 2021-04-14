The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Crime Stoppers of Inland Northwest offers reward for information on Spokane Valley teen’s killing

UPDATED: Wed., April 14, 2021

Grieving friends and family watch a slide show that included pictures of 16-year-old Owar Opiew as a child, often embracing his siblings. Opiew, a sophomore at Mead High School, was shot and killed on Feb. 6 in Spokane Valley. (Maggie Quinlan)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest announced Wednesday it is offering a reward for information on the shooting and killing of a Mead teen in February.

Owar Opiew,16, was shot and killed in what police believe might have been a gang-related shooting at a Spokane Valley party.

While Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives have continued to investigate Opiew’s death, no arrests have been made in the two months since the shooting. 

Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (800) 222-TIPS or go to p3tips.com, where they can provide information anonymously. 

Crime Stoppers is a civilian organization that provides cash rewards for information that solves crimes. 

