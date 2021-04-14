Former Central Arkansas standout Rylan Bergersen to play senior season at Eastern Washington

New Eastern Washington men’s basketball coach David Riley has lost the overwhelming majority of a talented roster to the NCAA transfer portal following the Eagles’ recent NCAA Tournament appearance.

But the portal taketh and the portal giveth.

The Eagles added former Central Arkansas guard Rylan Bergersen, a 6-foot-6 senior who earned All-Southland Conference honors last season.

Bergersen, who played his first two seasons at BYU, averaged 16.9 points and 4.6 assists last season for the Bears, who finished 5-19.

Bergersen, a Boise product, was teammates with current EWU guard Ellis Magnuson in high school and AAU. While the Eagles lost the majority of their scoring, they now have three experienced guards in Magnuson, Bergersen and Casson Rouse, who, like Magnuson, has started several games during his career in Cheney.

Bergersen is the son of former Boise State star Roberto Bergersen, a second-round NBA draft pick in 1999.

Sources informed The Spokesman-Review of Bergersen’s commitment, as he had not yet signed a letter of intent with EWU. His family confirmed his commitment on social media.