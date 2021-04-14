The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Former U.S. Attorney will investigate Pierce County sheriff

UPDATED: Wed., April 14, 2021

Ex-Pierce County Sheriff’s Dept. spokesman Det. Ed Troyer answers questions during a news conference Feb. 18 in Tacoma. (Associated Press)
Associated Press

TACOMA – Former U.S. Attorney Brian Moran will conduct an independent investigation of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer.

Derek Young, the Pierce County Council chair, announced an agreement with Moran on Tuesday, the Seattle Times reported. The investigation stems from Troyer’s Jan. 27 confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier.

After following the man in his SUV, Troyer called in a large police response, telling an emergency dispatcher that the carrier, Sedrick Altheimer, was threatening to kill him. A police incident report says Troyer walked back that claim after questioning by Tacoma police.

Troyer maintains he was threatened but says he didn’t want to pursue charges. Tacoma police have stood by their incident report. Both parties have said they welcome an investigation.

The review by Moran will examine whether Troyer misused his authority, committed a crime or deviated from professional standards, including honesty, and whether a pattern of such violations exists.

The council last week authorized $50,000 for the investigation.

Under the contract, Moran can subpoena witnesses and evidence, and take testimony under oath. When the investigation is complete, Moran will deliver a report to the council with findings and potential disciplinary actions.

Moran served as the top federal prosecutor in Seattle from January 2019 through February. He previously spent 15 years at the Washington attorney general’s office and recently returned to private practice where he’d worked before his stint as U.S. Attorney.

