News >  Crime/Public Safety

Idaho authorities seek help in search for 3 missing kids

UPDATED: Wed., April 14, 2021

Associated Press

Associated Press

BOISE – Authorities in Idaho are asking for help finding three missing children, including two who were last seen months ago.

The Gem County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday night that investigators are looking for 17-year-old Tristan Conner Sexton, 14-year-old Taylor Summers and 8-year-old Taryn Summers, all of whom were last seen in the same rural neighborhood of the small city of Emmett, near the state line with Oregon.

Tristan Sexton was last seen on Sept. 10, 2020, and Taylor Summers was last seen Oct. 19. Taryn Summers was last seen on Monday, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office did not say if the children were related and did not immediately respond to phone messages left Wednesday by the Associated Press.

The sheriff’s office said the case is under investigation, and asked people with information to call.

