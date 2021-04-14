The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Day 69° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  NFL

Man accuses NFL’s Aaron Donald of assault at Pittsburgh club

UPDATED: Wed., April 14, 2021

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald walks off the field in Inglewood, Calif., in this Dec. 2020 photo. A lawyer and his 26-year-old client told Pittsburgh police Wednesday, April 14, 2021, that Donald and others assaulted the man at a nightclub last weekend, causing multiple injuries. (Associated Press)
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald walks off the field in Inglewood, Calif., in this Dec. 2020 photo. A lawyer and his 26-year-old client told Pittsburgh police Wednesday, April 14, 2021, that Donald and others assaulted the man at a nightclub last weekend, causing multiple injuries. (Associated Press)
Associated Press

PITTSBURGH — A lawyer and his 26-year-old client told Pittsburgh police Wednesday that Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald and others assaulted the man at a nightclub last weekend, causing multiple injuries

Attorney Todd J. Hollis said his client, De’Vincent Spriggs, needed 16 stitches and suffered a broken orbital bone in his head, a broken nose and a sprained or broken arm at a bar on East Carson Street in the city’s South Side.

“We believe there was a misunderstanding that Mr. Spriggs bumped into Mr. Donald and Mr. Donald escalated the matter, leading to my client’s assault moments later,” Hollis said.

Hollis said Spriggs, who lives in another state, was taken by a friend to a hospital for treatment. The alleged attack occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday, he said. Hollis released a photo that showed Spriggs with facial injuries and swelling.

Hollis and Spriggs filed a criminal complaint with Pittsburgh police on Wednesday.

“They did a preliminary investigation and they’re going to look into the matter and get back to us as soon as they have more information,” Hollis said.

Police released a blotter post that said they were summoned early Sunday afternoon to Mercy Hospital, where a man with face and arm injuries told them he had accidentally bumped into someone at a South Side bar.

“He says that male and another ended up punching and kicking him,” police wrote. “The complainant admits to throwing a bottle of alcohol, but didn’t know if he had hit anyone.”

Spriggs was not identified by name, but the blotter post said the victim and his attorney made a complaint about the incident on Wednesday. Pittsburgh police do not name suspects or the accused unless charges are filed.

The department said it will consult with prosecutors who will decide if charges are warranted.

Donald, 29, was named the Associated Press NFL defensive player of the year in February, the third time he has received the distinction. He played college football at the University of Pittsburgh.

The Los Angeles Rams issued a statement saying the team was aware of reports about Donald and was collecting more information. The team declined further comment.

A message seeking comment was left with Donald’s longtime agent, Todd France.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Most read stories