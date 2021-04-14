Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash near Nine Mile Falls

A motorcyclist was airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center after crashing his bike Wednesday afternoon near Nine Mile Falls.

Brian E. Baker, 32, was driving north on State Route 291 when he lost control of the motorcycle and went off the road. His bike ended up in the ditch, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The roadway was blocked for several hours. Baker was wearing his helmet, and alcohol or drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Baker was cited on suspicion of negligent driving in the second degree, according to WSP. The crash is still under investigation.