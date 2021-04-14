Police looking for teen who they say likely ran away from residential living facility

Spokane Valley Deputies were looking for a missing teen girl Wednesday afternoon who is believed to have run away from her residential living facility.

Kazmira S. Swanson, 16, was last seen at her residential living facility on the 4700 block of N. Mayhew Road at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Swanson is new to the Spokane area and has a history of running away, according to police.

She has no friends or family nearby, police said. Swanson was known to frequent bus stations and to hitchhike before she came to the Spokane area, police said.

Swanson is a approximately 5 foot 4 and 115 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing pink pajama pants and a gray zip-up sweatshirt, police said.

Anyone who has seen Swanson or knows of her location is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 with reference No. 10045339.