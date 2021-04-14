The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Julia Andrews homers, Central Valley tops Mead in 4A/3A fastpitch season opener

UPDATED: Wed., April 14, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from across the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Fastpitch softball

Central Valley 15, Mead 5: Julia Andrews went 2 for 2 with a home run and four RBIs and the Bears (1-0) beat the visiting Panthers (0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A opener. Emily Schulhauser added four hits for CV. Campbell Brose led Mead with two doubles and a single.

Mt. Spokane 24, Lewis and Clark 0: Jessica Waters homered twice, doubled twice and scored five runs and the visiting Wildcats (1-0) beat the Tigers (0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A season opener. Morgan Flesland and Gracie Boe combined for a one-hit shutout and struck out 10 batters. Gabi Treece went 1 for 2 on the day for Lewis and Clark.

University 6, Gonzaga Prep 5: Katie Travis went 2 for 3 with a triple and pair of runs and the Titans (1-0) held off the visiting Bullpups (0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A opener. Bailey Benson struck out 12 for Gonzaga Prep.

Cheney 14, Ferris 3: CC Morton hit two home runs and the visiting Blackhawks (1-0) defeated the Saxons (0-1) in a GSL 4A/3A season opener.

Shadle Park 20, North Central 0: Crimson Rice homered twice, including a grand slam, and finished with seven RBIs and the Highlanders (1-0) beat the visiting Indians (0-1) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Rice struck out 11 and allowed one hit over four innings. 

Shadle Park 18, North Central 3: Rachel Jones went 2 for 5 with six RBIs and the Highlanders (2-0) beat the Indians (0-2) in the second game. Crimson Rice struck out 10 over 4 2/3 innings for Shadle. 

East Valley 5, Clarkston 3: Emma Todhunter had three hits and the visiting Knights (1-0) defeated the Bantams (0-1) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader. Emma McManigle stuck out 11 in a complete game for Clarkston.

East Valley 18, Clarkston 8: Emma Todhunter drove in four with four hits, including two doubles, and the visiting Knights (2-0) beat the Bantams (2-0) in the second game. Brooke Blaydes drove in a pair for Clarkston.

Pullman 14, Rogers 4: Hailey Talbot had three hits, including a double and pitched a complete game and the visiting Greyhounds (1-0) beat the Pirates (0-1) in the first game of a GSL 2A doubleheader.

Pullman 5, Rogers 3: Hailey Talbot had two hits and the visiting Greyhounds (2-0) beat the Pirates (0-2) in the second game.

Othello 17-22, West Valley 0-3: The Huskies (2-0) swept the Eagles (0-2) in a GSL 2A doubleheader. Details were unavailable.

Spring boys soccer

Lewis and Clark 4, Cheney 1:  Maddox Marcelli scored two goals and added an assist and the visiting Tigers (2-0) defeated the Blackhawks (0-2) in a GSL 4A/3A matchup.

Ferris 2, Gonzaga Prep 1: Liam Olson made nine saves and the Saxons (1-1) edged the visiting Bullpups (0-2) in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Mead 3, University 0: Eli Johnson scored an unassisted second half goal and the Panthers (2-0) beat the visiting Titans (0-2) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Mead goalkeeper Nathan Mahaffey made three saves, including a difficult solo stop, to earn the shutout.

Central Valley vs. Mt. Spokane (ppd).

