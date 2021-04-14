Senate Bill 5022 to support wildlife

Why should something we use for five minutes stay on this planet for hundreds of years? Living in a world in which convenience has been prioritized over all else has taken a toll on our environment. It is upsetting to see unnecessary plastic used once only to remain on this earth for hundreds of years to come.

Around 12 million tons of plastic enter our oceans every year posing a real threat to the health of wildlife. Animals are often caught in plastic waste or mistake it for food.

We must take real steps to combat this problem, and that starts with reducing our use of these avoidable items.

The Senate Bill 5022 requires that plastic containers and bags have a minimum post-consumer recycled content, makes single-use utensils optional as opposed to automatically given, and places a ban on Styrofoam. This is a necessary step we must take in order to protect the future of our earth.

Chose wildlife over waste and show your support for Senate Bill 5022!

Claire Bennett

Spokane